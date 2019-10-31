BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Town of Batesburg-Leesville is continuing to prepare for the 'Halloween on Main' community event on Thursday night.

Brian Shealy, one of the co-owners of Economy Furniture in Leesville, says this is the third year the town has held the Halloween event.

"It's kind of a joint effort between the town of Leesville and Batesburg Merchant Associations and various other organizations in the town," said Shealy. "A lot of churches, the Dream Catchers Youth Group in town. A lot of folks come together to put this thing on."

Families come out to Main Street in Leesville wearing their Halloween costumes and trick or treat. Many of the businesses will have games and give out candy to the kids. The event is going on from 6 pm until 8 pm.

"I think this is a great place to have a central location where a lot of folks can come. There's a lot of residences on Main Street, there's a business district, there's some open space," explained Shealy. "It really makes it easy for everybody to come to this location."

Many of the merchants will be set up outside their business on the sidewalk. There will also be a gift drawing for businesses downtown.

Some people have been concerned about rain that is expected to impact the area. The town announced Thursday they expect the rain to be gone before or early on into the event.

"I am concerned about the weather. Hopefully the bad part of the storm will move on through before but we're not going to let a little rain stop us. If the wind is not an issue then we plan to do this either way," explained Shealy. "Certainly safety is top priority but hopefully the storm will pass through and we can go on with the show."

Carson Gross is the owner of John Gray on Main Street. She says she looks forward to hanging out and meeting new people in the community.

"For us, we're a teal pumpkin store so we hand out sensitivity friendly items like glow sticks and stuff like that," said Gross.

Gross says the event has grown substantially over the years because families want a kid friendly event.

"This gives parents a safe space for their kids to come and trick or treat and we get to meet people that maybe we wouldn't meet on a regular basis in the community," said Gross.

Depending on the weather, town officials say the event could be allowed to last until 9 p.m. Thursday night.