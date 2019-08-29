BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Kids in Batesburg-Leesville got a chance to learn about drones this summer.

Dream Catchers hosted a STEM camp for kids in the town, giving kids a chance to participate in drone instruction, coding, and other STEM activities.

"Over the past three weeks our students have worked with drones in flight, on the ground and they have even done some programming," says Maurice Simpkins, co-founder of the camp.

"Being from Batesburg-Leesville, my passion was seeing something STEM-based to get the kids excited about," he said.

The camp lasted from July 20th-August 10th, and it culminated with a drone competition between the campers.

"They are so many jobs that are out there for them and as long as they have people supporting them, I believe they can achieve all of their goals." said Shanaz Padgett, who was one of the Camp Counselors.

This was the first year the camp was held in Batesburg-Leesville and plans are in place to bring the camp back in 2020.

