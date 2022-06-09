New changes coming to historic Camden battleground

The site will welcome several different changes in hopes of bettering the experience for those visiting

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMDEN, S.C. — Renovations are coming soon to the historic Battle of Camden site in Kershaw County.

The Camden battlefield is soon to undergo weeks of construction a the Historic Camden Foundation is preparing to enhance the experience for those on the grounds.

"We are doing extensive projects," says Cary Briggs, Director for Historic Camden Foundation. "We're adding a pavilion, restrooms, new parking, and a very elaborate sound system and interactive pieces on the battlefield to interpret for the 250th birthday coming up."

Briggs is hoping that the changes will help the center better tell the story and provide a more complete understanding of how significant Camden was in the Revolutionary War "Camden is an integral part of the revolutionary story," he adds.

"Seeing and hearing the battle, this 18-minute drama, it really will make the hair stand up," he adds. "It is amazing to be there and feel it you can feel the thunder of the cannon, and you truly are moved by hearing it and to be on the actual ground where these men fought and fell."