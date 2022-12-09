Bethune bridge renamed after a former town judge, county magistrate

Dozens of residents, local leaders and family gathered to see the unveiling of the new bridge to honor a many say is humble and hardworking.

BETHUNE, S.C. — Driving into Bethune down Highway 1, drivers have seen many changes as the bridge has undergone repairs for years. Now, the bridge has a new name to honor lifelong resident Ted Davis.

"This whole thing was totally unexpected, and I was shocked," Ted Davis said.

Family surrounded Davis as community members and lawmakers celebrated the unveiling in honor of a man they say is hardworking, humble, and willing to help.

Davis is well known for his time as an attorney in Bethune and being a Kershaw County Magistrate.

"He has been such an influence to the Town of Bethune and to all of the residents,and it was just important to show up for him today," said attendee Linda Ogburn.

"I think it's just going to be a reminder of his legacy and what he contributed to the community, and obviously it makes me proud," Davis' son Thomas Davis said.

The whole event came together thanks to a good friend of Davis who wanted to make sure he was recognized in his hometown.

"I couldn't think of a better way to honor what Ted has meant to the people of Bethune and Kershaw County than naming this historic bridge after him," said Jay Lucas, Former Speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

"I'm at a loss for words," Davis said. "I'm going to really enjoy knowing that my grandchildren will ride over that bridge."