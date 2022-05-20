Here are the plans for an empty school building in Bethune

Bethune Mayor Susan Holley says the vacant building is significant in helping the town focus on its revitalization efforts.

BETHUNE, S.C. — The Town of Bethune said goodbye to Bethune Elementary School back in October as the Kershaw County School District merged three small schools in the area into one. Now, the town has voted to take back the building.

"October of 2021, the Bethune Elementary School closed and was combined with Baron DeKalb Elementary and Mount Pisgah Elementary," said Bethune mayor Susan Holley. "That location is about fourteen to fifteen miles outside of the town of Bethune.

Mayor Holley says the vacant building is significant in helping the town focus on its revitalization efforts.

"This can very easily turn into an area of crime, vandalism, and it's still in the neighborhood in the middle of town," Holley said. "And if it's not managed wisely, it could undermine every effort we have to that have to revitalize our town".

As the building sits with empty desks, halls, and leftover problems written on the board, Holley has big plans for the big building.