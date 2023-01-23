The Town of Bethune is moving forward with code enforcement

The town is now laying out the rules, following issues back in September with permitting and inspecting.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETHUNE, S.C. — Change is coming to the small Kershaw County Town of Bethune.

Back in September, we told you about residents in Bethune struggling to get building inspections. The town had no building codes, which stopped them from being able to enforce anything.

Now, changes are coming.

"Code enforcement is vital in maintaining your property, holding commercial owners, and residential owners accountable," said Mayor Susan Holley.

Holley says the town council met back on January 12th and agreed to move forward with code enforcement to help make the town more attractive as they prepare to welcome new businesses.

"In order to accomplish the revitalization effort, we have to clean up some of the commercial properties," Holley said. "The use of the town originally was designed to have small lots with small businesses that were designed for mixed-used, and, for a long time, we really didn't have a lot of interest in the town. But thankfully there's a tremendous amount of interest in Bethune."

Another issue Holley says the town faces are residential homes that are burned, are not safe and have not been cleaned up.

There will also be changes to some things allowed in town limits, like tractor-trailer trucks, according to Holley.

"We determined that those kind of containers are not allowed in any district in the Town of Bethune, although they've crept in over the years," Holley said.

Another change that was passed is a resolution to impose a no-parking zone on the alleyway that runs between Elm and Chestnut Street, to open room for traffic to move through, as well as for other businesses to unload.