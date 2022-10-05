Bethune could soon have new law enforcement presence

The Town of Bethune may soon say goodbye to its own, independent police department.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETHUNE, S.C. — The Town of Bethune may soon say goodbye to its own, independent police department with council set to vote on the change Thursday.

If council votes to approve the third reading on Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office will soon have a permanent presence in Bethune with a sub-station

"The town of Bethune in recent years, you've had a chief and maybe one or two officers, and then maybe a part-timer," said Bethune mayor Susan Holley. "During my time on council during the last year, we had a full-time chief and part-time officer, and when those guys left, then the county has to cover the municipality."

With no officers, Holley says she and Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan have worked to form a plan to help make residents feel safer.

"There will be a constant flow of officers coming in and out, whether they are stationed right here in the Town of Bethune or not. On the north end, there will be a place for them to come and work," Holley said. "If you have a constant officer presence, it makes the community feel safer, makes the businesses feel safer. I just think you just build a better network within your neighborhood."