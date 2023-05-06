Bethune leaders working to bring more businesses to town

A market study done several weeks ago shows the town has the potential for more businesses to come, but it will take some work.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETHUNE, S.C. — The Kershaw County town of Bethune has spent weeks working with a consultant to see what the town’s potential for development may be.

The work was done by Arnett Muldrow & Associates, which did a market analysis study. They asked for the public’s feedback and did tours of all the local businesses. What they uncovered is the area is ready to grow.

The market actually looks really good for Bethune, and this is very encouraging for us," said Bethune Mayor Susan Holley.

After detailed discussions, it was apparent what the community wants to see.

“Those needs that have been relayed to us are food, general merchandise, and dining opportunities," Holley said. "We know there was a time when basically anything you wanted, you could purchase here, so our goal is to keep our citizens in our town and attract those in the surrounding communities.”

Tripp Muldrow with Arnett Muldrow and Associates said the town is missing out on opportunities to have people spend their money in town. Instead they are seeing people spend money outside of the area.

"If you live in Bethune and wake up and you're ready to go shopping for slacks and a shirt, chances are you leaving your market, so your dollar is leaking out of that market,” Muldrow says.

The data shows that almost $3.5 million are leaking from the town within a 5-minute drive, and when you go 15 minutes outside of town, it jumps to $32.4 million.

The question is, how does the town keep that money?

“There needs to be utility work and so getting that infrastructure in place and, in the meantime, what we are recommending is what the community is already doing, hosting small events and getting food trucks in,” Muldrow said.

Regarding infrastructure, Holley said the town has received their full funds to refurbish the water tank.

They are also welcoming new business as a Family Dollar and a Dollar Tree are opening this week.