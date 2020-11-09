50-mile-long yard sale brings out thousands

The Big Grab Yard Sale spans through Blythewood, Winnsboro and Ridgeway.

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Big Grab 50 Mile Yard Sale is an annual event in the Ridgeway, Winnsboro and Blythewood communities.

“This is something that started out very small a few years ago but it's turned into basically ... you cannot go three miles without finding a tent, some kind of goodies or something to find for everybody," says president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce Gene Stephens, who helps put this event on.

From home décor to American flags and even pigs, you can find almost anything on this 50 mile stretch.

“It brings a lot of people in here," says Richard Diehl, who has a tent set up with antiques, flags, birdhouses and more. "These restaurants are full in these days, and Ridgeway's not all that busy otherwise. A lot of people come through ... It’s a big event around here.”

Here is a list of the Registered Vendor Sites/Sponsors and Restroom locations in the Winnsboro area for the 2020 Big Grab. Copies of these will be located at the listed sites. Posted by The Big Grab - 50 Mile Yard Sale on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

“It draws about 15,000 people every year, and most of those are actually from out of town," Stephens says. "Basically, people will plan their vacations around this. I talked to a couple the other day coming from Pennsylvania. They want to make sure it's still on because they have a hotel for the weekend, and that’s their vacation for the year.”

From Cape Cod to Kansas, people from all over are coming out to shop the Big Grab which continues Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. And don’t worry, there are safety measures in place. Vendors have been spaced out more, masks are available and hand sanitizer is placed throughout the sale.

If you stop at the Cotton Yard in Ridgeway, make sure you sign our where are you from sign, pic up a route map, or cool down and grab a free water in our cool down zone sponsored by Alltemp Comfort Services! Posted by The Big Grab - 50 Mile Yard Sale on Friday, September 11, 2020

"We encourage everybody to come out. It’s a safe event, it’s a fun event and there’s something for everybody," Stephens says.