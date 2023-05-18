Random acts of kindness in memory of late Orangeburg Pastor

The City of Orangeburg proclaimed May 18 as Bishop Brown day in honor of the founder of Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — May 18 has been proclaimed Bishop Ronald Brown Day for the past three years. Brown passed away in May of 2019. For the faith community in Orangeburg, he's known as the founder of Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple.

He also founded two other churches in Savannah and Miami. These churches are the Lighthouse Tabernacle Deliverance Temple and Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple of Miami. Pastor Larry Palmer says people would visit Orangeburg from other states just to see him preach on Sunday mornings.

“Those families that would send their families here for education, knowing that they could come here for spiritual enrichment because they had heard about the impact he had on making their lives better," he said.

It was Brown's kindness, he said, that became part of his legacy.

“He was a kindhearted person. You met that kindness when you met him.”

The church honors him on his day by doing random acts of kindness for others throughout the community like paying for people's food.

“It’s not about our attention on ourselves, just be beneficiaries of the good and that good was inspired through Bishop Brown.”