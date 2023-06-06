Bishopville working to keep residents safe with new security cameras

Three different cameras will provide live views, DVR recordings and will assist with the FLOCK system.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The Bishopville Police Department is working on new measures to keep the community safer with the installation of surveillance cameras across the city.

“We’ve got funding to install some surveillance cameras," Police Chief James Dillinger said. "Basically, we’re going to be using 3 different technologies. Some of them are going to be a live view, some will be pole mounted that are DVR or recording information, and some will be license plate readers.”

Dillinger says most of the cameras will look like a black box style with 3-4 cameras facing different directions. The goal is to instill a sense of safety among the public.

“Citizens have addressed some concerns, you know. Two of these cameras are going in our local parks, so that's the direct feedback I've gotten from some of my elderly citizens who walk in those parks in the morning,” Dillinger said.

Additionally, numerous cameras will be strategically placed on the main street, back streets, and parking lots, ensuring a broader coverage area.

“With the shortage of police officers all across the state, it helps us have that many more eyes out there, manpower for small agencies is always a challenge that's one of the bigger challenges I have,” Dillinger said.

While it won't fix all of the problems he’s hopeful it will solve most.

"There is always a blind spot. There is always an area ... something happened just outside of camera range, so there is no way we will be able to cover everything, but this puts us a step forward in trying to be able to do that and trying to be a deterrent so criminal activity isn't always going on in this area, and if it is, we are watching," Dillinger said.

The installation of several cameras is scheduled for this week, with additional ones planned in the coming weeks. The implementation of license plate cameras, aiding in the identification of stolen vehicles through the flock system, may take several months.

We reached out to the county to see if they were working on similar projects.