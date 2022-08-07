Larger 'Blessing Box' installed in Elgin

The needs in the Town of Elgin out grew the smaller 'Blessing Box' .

Example video title will go here for this video

ELGIN, S.C. — Blessing Boxes are all across Kershaw County.

The special boxes are supplied with important items for community members in need - items they can take free of charge.

There's even one set up outside the town hall in Elgin.

But, after years of use, the box was looking a little worse for wear. So, that's when a local church stepped up and offered to help.

Mary Lou Lee is the co-lead at Radiate Church in Elgin who approached the town council about installing a new one.

"We knew it needed to be upgraded and needed to be bigger," she said.

The new one is much larger than the previous box. The larger box is to help match the community's needs.

"There was such a need, so many people were coming here on a constant basis to pick things up so we needed to have more items available," Lee said. "So, if one or two people came they didn't find an empty box."

Lee said the box needs to be re-filled almost 48 hours after it's filled,

"There is a real need and it has not gone down, [as] a matter of fact, the numbers have gone up," Lee said.

The box also has an additional hygiene section.

"There's a rising cost of groceries went up, the gas went up and people were struggling to buy the hygiene items they needed because those things are not covered by those who are on food stamps, so we decided to add these two hygiene items, adult diapers, diapers, feminine products, toothpaste, toothbrushes, towels, and washcloths, various things that you need, sometimes batteries."

If anyone needs items from the box it is open to the public.