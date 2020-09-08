'Blessing of the Backpacks' in drive-thru style

Shandon Presbyterian Church is hosting their annual blessing a little differently this year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — August is ordinarily a month for Midlands students from kindergarten to college to prepare to head back to school.

In the new normal- back to school, is looking different for everyone.

A Columbia church is continuing a back-to-school tradition, a way they believe lets kids know they are not along.

Shandon Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia held their annual 'Blessing of the Backpacks' Sunday afternoon but this year looked a little different than previous years.

“This is a program we do every year," church elder Sarah Ramsey said, "usually in our sanctuary during the service where our children and our adults, anybody can bring a backpack and briefcase and our pastors and church will bless them during service. And this year we are doing it drive-by style instead.”

Pastor Jenny McDevitt said a prayer with each car that passed thru, “We know that the school year is going to look different for everybody but that doesn’t mean that we don’t want to honor the start of a new academic year and remind people that whether in the classroom or in the living room, God is with them and helping them to learn and face whatever the year holds.”

Church members who drove through were given prayer cards, a bookmark and an art project. The art project will be individually colored fish that will be displayed together as a form of unity at the church.

“It means a lot to them I think to feel like we are all in this with you together," Ramsey says, "You may be going to school on your own, you may be at home doing school virtually but we’re all with you and we’re behind you and Gods with you- that’s the message that we want everyone to get.”