LEXINGTON, S.C. — One SC water company may increase rates up to 56 percent in 2020.

According to records with the Public Service Commission, Blue Granite Water submitted an application to adjust rate schedules and increase rates.

The company serves 30,000 customers in South Carolina, which includes 16 counties.

A press release from Blue Granite Water states, "The requested rate increase will enable Blue Granite to recover the capital investment and operating costs it has incurred since the last rate case in November of 2017."

Blue Granite Water says the increase is going to several factors. 43 percent belongs to purchased services, 32 percent towards investment in infrastructure, 14 percent to other property costs, 8 percent to property taxes, and 3 percent to maintenance costs.

According to the Office of Regulatory Staff, there would be a 45% increase for water customers and a 55% increase for sewer customers.

For those that are water customers, their bill could increase anywhere from $26 to $34. Sewer customers could see an increase from $26 to $36.

Blue Granite submitted the application back on September 30th. The company says the main reasons for the proposed increases are due to increases in purchased service expenses and investment in infrastructure.

Purchased services expenses are not something controlled by Blue Granite Water. According to the press release, they are, "pass-through costs from regional bulk water and sewer treatment providers." This could be through cities like the City of Columbia and City of Rock Hill.

The total number of proposed revenue requirement increase is around $11.7 million. The company says the rate increase would help, "provide reasonable and adequate service to customers," and, "Comply with standards and regulations set by DHEC and other environmental regulatory authorities".

The last time the company had a rate increase was back in 2017. Since that time, the company says they've invested $23 million in its infrastructure across South Carolina.

A few examples of these investments listed on the press release from the company include:

"- Friarsgate Wastewater Treatment Plant Decommissioning and Interconnection with the City of Columbia which eliminated a discharge to the Saluda River.

- Wastewater Collection System and line improvements on approximately 22,000 linear feet of wastewater lines throughout the Midlands.

- Stonegate Water System Interconnection with the City of Columbia."

The Public Service Commission is reviewing the application and a decision will not be made until March of 2020.