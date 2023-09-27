Blythewood Farmers' Market hosts first Young Entrepreneur night

While it's the first of it's kind the market hopes to bring it back next year

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The Blythewood Farmers' Market on Wednesday hosted their first ever 'Young Entrepreneur Night.'

“I'm selling pot holders, earrings, necklaces, bracelets,” said 13-year-old Sophia Gammons.

“I sell bracelets and cups, I sell like glass cups,” 12-year-old Reagan Mitchell said.

Both of them showcased their passions turned product at the market.

Their creative spark was ignited by a passion for crafting and a dash of inspiration from their families.

"I like crafting things, and I thought, 'Hey, why not sell this and let other people see how I feel about design and all that stuff,” Gammons said.

“My mom used to make t-shirts and stuff like that, and I thought, 'Oh, I kinda wanna do that,” said Mitchell.

Blythewood Farmers Market founder Michaela Barnow hopes she can help their businesses grow from being at the market.

“All of these tents represent a small, locally-owned business, and a lot of those businesses began with dreams that started a very long time ago, so realizing that a lot of these businesses are already starting in the imaginations of children, I want to give them an opportunity to showcase and see what its like,” Barnow said.