New incentives available for 'shopping local' in Blythewood

The Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce is starting a program that will incentivize shopping locally in the community.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A new 'Shop Local' program is coming to the Town of Blythewood, thanks to the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce.

The program will offer discounts and special offers at participating businesses to help increase traffic. The offers will be posted to the Chamber’s Facebook page as well as in the Country Chronicle newspaper.

“We’re looking for ways we can give back, particularly with COVID, with everything that’s been going on with us," said Phil Frye, Executive Director of the Chamber. "How can we help our local businesses?”

Many local businesses are taking advantage of this program.

Carla Lomas owns Blythewood’s Gloriosa Florist and also runs the Bloomin’ Bean Coffee Bar next door, “People ask me if I own the flower shop and I say ‘no, the flower shop owns me,'" Lomas laughs. To her, small business is everything.

“I just think that local small business people are usually more creative, they’re more concerned about their customer’s well-being, they’re more concerned that their customers actually come back," Lomas says, "and you know, these are your neighbors you’re doing business with.”

Carla is one of the small business owners in Blythewood participating in the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce's ‘Shop Local’ program.

“The backbone of any community is ma and pop and if we can do that and help them thrive, we’ll retain our charm," Frye smiles.

“I always think promoting local is a good idea," Lomas adds.