The South Carolina Community Development Association presents the 2023 Award of Excellence to the Town of Bowman

BOWMAN, S.C. — The Town of Bowman was awarded the 2023 Award of Excellence from the South Carolina Community Development Association. This recognition is given to towns that complete community development projects that have significantly improved the area.

Over the past year the town has experienced some major changes. Last year, the town opened a remodeled doctor's office in partnership with the Regional Medical Center to fill a void for healthcare in the community.

Earlier this year the town also welcomed a library.

“I am Bowman," said Bowman native Demario Davis.

Davis was born and raised in the town and still continues doing various community service projects to give back. He says the town holds a special place in his heart.

“You gotta be from here to understand the love and the compassion that you could have for a place like this. Even though I’ve been in Virginia, I’ve been in Los Angeles, but I always find myself coming back home here in Bowman," he said.

Councilman Ike Carter says these developments are just a couple strides the town has made toward progress.

“We were losing anchors. We needed something to pull us out and every small town in South Carolina if you went to, same problem, you need anchors," said Carter.

Next, the town plans to work with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to improve its streets. They are also working toward bringing more recreation to the area.