Town of Bowman awarded a $25,000 grant to address litter concerns

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Town of Bowman was selected to receive a $25,000 Litter Crew grant from Palmetto Pride, South Carolina’s anti-litter and beautification organization, to help with routine litter pickup on the roads.

Town officials say the money will be used to create a litter crew, hiring people in the community to clean up areas around town.

According to town officials, one idea they are proposing is reaching out to local high school students from Bethune-Bowman High School to step in and help fulfill this need.

“It would be wonderful if we could start building more of a cultural thinking with the kids like, you know, because we have problems with gangs and things," said councilman Ike Carter. "It would be great if we could use this as a stepping stone, not only to clean up the community but to clean up people’s thinking.”

Mayor Patsy Rhett says the town has been dealing with litter for years and is thankful the grant will help give them the tools to begin addressing it.

"We see everyday the areas that might need more attention, and so it's not been something that just came up," Rhett said. "It's been ongoing and we always see it, and we try to address it the best way that we can. But now, with this grant, we'll be able to try to get the community involved."

Through this funding, the town plans to focus on cleaning up around the town hall, the old medical clinic, and several ditches that have piled up with trash.