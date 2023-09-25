55 years of Branchville's Raylrode Daze Festivul

Orangeburg County town celebrates annual festival in honor of their historic railroad junction.

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — The Orangeburg County town of Branchville is celebrating its fifty fifth annual Raylrode Daze Festivul this weekend.

The event dates back to 1969 and honors the town’s railroad junction…while also showcasing Branchville's history and culture.

Haley Hess grew up in Branchville and returned for event that she's been going to since she was a child.

“I wasn’t going to come down this weekend," said Hess. "But I just can’t miss it. It’s always entertaining and fun to see people you went to high school with and some people you haven’t seen in a good little while."

Tom Jennings is the former Raylrode Daze Festivul chairman and says he wants visitors to enjoy the festival.

“My hope and prayer is that they take away that the Branchville people, number one, know how to put on an event, they know how to treat people well that come here," said Jennings. "And that they have had a fun filled family-oriented event while they visited here.”