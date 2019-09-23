ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The town of Branchville is preparing for a grand tradition, Railroad Daze.

In 1969, organizers came up with the idea of a train themed event and 'Railroad Daze' was born. Organizers saw it as a way to bring life to a dying town and over a half century later the fun continues.

Visitors can take train rides, eat food, and enjoy the day in town.

"I think it has lasted as long as it has because it’s been a tradition in town for forever" says Tom Jennings, Railroad Daze chairman, "I grew up coming here. My father was one of the original gun fighters, my mother helped with the original pageant and it was just something we always looked forward to it was right next to Christmas. It’s like a big family reunion you’ll see people you haven’t seen since last railroad days."

According to the chairman there will be several small events in the evenings this Wednesday and Thursday but the grand opening will take place at noon on Friday and the festival will go till Sunday.

Admission is free.