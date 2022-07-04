Severe weather damages some Branchville homes

According to the Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services, at least 15 homes throughout the county have been damaged.

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — Forty-eight hours after severe storms destroyed a home off of Highway 21, Hillary McAlhany is now left cleaning up.

“I just have to start over, and I’ve come a long way, you know," said McAlhany.

During Tuesday night's storm, McAlhany recalls taking cover in the bathroom with her mother. When they finally left the bathroom, they saw the extent of the damage.

“Water everywhere on the floor, in the kitchen, in my room, the trees was down, and it just was devastating," she said.

The ceiling over the kitchen and McAlhany's bedroom caved in. Now she's trying to recover as many of her belongings after the storm left her with no choice but to find a new place to live.

“I’m trying to get everything out that is good and it’s a lot," she said.

Across the street is where Sharlene Williams lives. She says the winds from the storm were so strong they damaged her power lines. Fallen trees surrounding her home are blocking her driveway.

Now, she is staying at a church while the damages are being assessed.

“My brother was in the tub praying. He called me praying and praising God that he was still living," said Williams.