Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

Construction on the eastbound bridge from has been repaved. Now, it'll open with one lane traffic both ways as the westbound bridge is demolished and rebuilt.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378.

"Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."

Right now, if you’re driving between Sumter and Columbia, you’ll see construction is underway. Soon, there will be changes.

"There’s going to be one lane of traffic each way on the eastbound bridge going from Columbia to Sumter," Poore explained.

Parts of the eastbound bridge have been closed. Now, the bridge is about to be fully back open as workers get ready to demolish and rebuild the westbound bridge toward Columbia.

"It was patched and resurfaced because it’s going to see twice the traffic that it normally gets," Poore said.

As soon as weather permits, workers will start on the crossover. Poore tells me this will likely be next week.

"If they slow down and adhere to the speed limit, traffic usually flows more smoothly. It may be slower, but at least you’re not sitting there," Poore cautioned motorists. "Adhere to the speed limit, put your phone down, don't text and drive and pay attention. When you’re driving a one lane road, that should heighten your awareness of what’s going on, but all you’re doing is crossing a bridge so it’s not like you’re going to be detoured for miles."

This is important as Poore tells me approximately 17,600 motorists travel on the road both ways each day, according to data from 2021. Soon there will be signs up directing traffic.