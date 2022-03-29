Irmo nonprofit seeks to re-home rabbits

The nonprofit rescue group helps educate potential rabbit owners and re-home abandoned pets

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Benji, Sammi and Spike are the names of three furry friends among others living at Bugz Bunny Rescue in Irmo, South Carolina, a new non-profit that's rehoming these playful hoppers in Lexington County.

It's the only organization of its kind registered as a 501c3 in the Midlands.

Bugz Bunny Rescue opened up just in time for Easter in a few weeks. The owner, Amy Romleski has about 12 rabbits right now.

Her focus for the rescue is finding these bunnies their forever homes, educating potential pet owners, and keeping these fluffy friends from being abandoned.

"There're so many rescues out there for cats and dogs, and there is a major need out there for bunnies because people don't understand always the best way to take care of a bunny," Romleski said.

When the rabbits first arrive at the rescue, the process starts by making sure they're separated for a vet and behavior check.

"We love on them, we get them used to using a litter box, we make sure that they have treats and lots of playtime," Romleski said.

They have tons of space here to run around and be social -- exactly what they need.

"It's so rewarding to see that person just go 'oh my gosh, a dog is too much, a cat, couldn't really bond with a cat and they've got this cute little rabbit that has all of this personality,' and sometimes even a little attitude to go with it," Romleski said.

Most people don't know that bunnies can live to be 12 years old or older if you take proper care of them.