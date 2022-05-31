Kershaw County businesses are ready to hire students to keep them busy as summer arrives

Sam Kendall's and Battle Arena are two businesses in downtown Camden hoping to help students with a job.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Good news for students looking for work while school is out this summer. According to the SC Department of Employment Workforce (SCDEW), seasonal or part-time work is more abundant than it has been in recent years.

Several shops in Kershaw County are putting the help wanted sign up for kids as the school year ends.

Sam Kendall's restaurant in Downtown Camden is hoping to welcome students to the food industry. Owner Jonathan Bazinet said they are looking to fill several positions.

"I would say we're hiring for all positions -- sever, host, bar, kitchen. There is a little opportunity everywhere," Bazinet said. "You're going to work hard and work fast, but you are going to make a few bucks."

Bazinet hopes those entering the food industry to serve will treat others how they want to be treated. "You learn about how you want to be treated and how you want to treat other people."

Sam Kendall's is not the only business in the city looking to hire.

Battle Arena, a new game site in Camden, is ready to get kids to work, too. Manager Patrick Lee said they have several different sections students can work in.

"We got two nerf gun arenas where they can be an attendant to a host up to twenty people. We also have laser, tag where they can also be a host to those individuals, as well," Lee said. "We have a kid zone as well for children under six, where they can host and monitor. We will be opening opportunities soon. We have extended our hours."

Lee said employees will gain several skills from their time working at the arena, including "leadership, managerial skills, being able to motive others, energize and stay positive, that's the main thing here."

Battle Arena employee Olivia Richie, who is still in high school, said she has learned a lot from her first job, including "how to better work with young children, and work with co-workers since this is my first job."