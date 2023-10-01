'One fire district, all working for the same thing': Calhoun County council proposing changes to fire commission

Through this proposal, the day-to-day operations would remain the same, but the fire commissions would become advisory boards.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County Council is considering a request to make changes to its fire commission. County leaders says this plan would allow for its two fire districts to better operate as a unit.

“What this would do is get the county working together as one unit, one team, one fire district, all working for the same thing," said deputy administrator Richard Hall.

He cites uniformity as a driving force behind this proposed change to the Calhoun County Fire Commission. Currently, the county has two fire districts the rural fire district and the Sandy Run Fire District.

He says these districts each have their own fire commission made up of five members. These commissions are responsible for preparing the district's budget and day to day operations.

“It’s really a duplication of services that you have two boards, two different fire districts worrying about procuring vehicles and trucks and not the whole county working together as the whole county," said Hall.

Both of these districts are run by volunteer firefighters. Through this proposal, the day to day operations would remain the same, but the fire commissions would become advisory boards.

This means they would make recommendations to council and the fire coordinator on how the district would run.

Jeff Price serves as fire coordinator over the Calhoun County Rural Fire District. Under this proposal, he would report to the county administrator.

“It’s operated very well as is. Under the new guidelines, the new ordinance, I can see how it can operate even smoother. Bringing all the departments together. Having countywide standards, policies, procedures," said Price.

County leaders say they are looking to hire two to four paid firefighters to add to their team of volunteers. The goal is to improve response time during the day and alleviate the pressure off their volunteers.

The county says this proposed change would not affect taxpayer dollars unless the county enforces a countywide millage. Currently, the Sandy Run Fire District is funded by a millage of 4.2 mills. The Rural Fire District is funded by an $80 fire fee.

The ordinance will need to pass three readings before it is approved.