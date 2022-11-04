Calhoun County prepares for influx of early voters on last day of early voting

1,471 voters participated in early voting in Calhoun County.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting for the 2022 Midterm Election season is coming to an end this weekend. 1,471 voters participated in early voting in Calhoun County.

“It’s been good. Every time it’s been good it’s the second time so it’s very enjoyable and a good time," said voter John Flintom.

He says the whole process took him about three minutes.

“Gotta study up who’s running for stuff and get the right vote in," said Flintom.

It's his second time voting early, with his first being the last presidential election when there was absentee in person. He's leaving town next week for a family wedding and wanted to beat the crowds.

This is the part of the reason that also brought voters Regina and Stanley Huggins to the polls.

“Both of us retired now so we just got time so even though our precincts not really busy. But still, we just wanted to come in and get it done early. Cause I noticed on TV it said a lot of people going in real early, so we wanted to be part of that group," said Stanley Huggins.

Also part of the group is voter David Lambert.

“Come on out, it’s very easy," said Lambert.

He also said he was in and out within minutes. Even for voter Theresa Lloyd, who says she has a condition that affects her ability to walk.

“Just be prepared. Look at the ballots. Read them carefully, and do what you have to do," said Lloyd.