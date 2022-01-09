Calhoun County EMS receives DHEC accreditation

Director Crystal Youmans says the agency is one of the first in the state to receive this recognition. The program is funded through the SC Office of Rural Health.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County EMS has received DHEC accreditation for its community paramedic program. Director Crystal Youmans says the agency is one of the first in the state to receive this recognition.

“We’re just really working with the community to help all of the people in our society," said Youmans.

Through this program, they are able to help people who may not have family physicians. Some of these people may be elderly or disabled, and experience falling in their home.

“The people that don’t have the assistance, try to try to find connections for them so that they can you know maybe they need somebody to have a ramp built we’ve had people step up in those situations or maybe they need some railing stuff so we’re just trying to connect dots to try to get people whatever assistance that they need," said Youmans.

They partner with other agencies like the local fire department to get smoke detectors installed in people's homes. They also work with doctor's offices to follow up with patients who may have been recently discharged from a medical facility, and connect them to additional help.

Some of this help includes getting medical beds for patients who need them.

“Now, we’re just kinda doing this on a free basis with limited staffing but we try to work everything out, try to schedule visits Monday through Friday. We try to do weekends as well," she said.