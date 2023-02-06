Calhoun County EMA launches new app to help residents prepare for hurricane season

The app also helps residents connect with other departments throughout the county such as EMS, where they can request community paramedicine services.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency has launched a new app to keep residents informed this hurricane season. It's called Calhoun County EMA, SC.

“It’s designed to keep residents and people that work in Calhoun County informed on what’s going on," said director David Chojnacki.

Late last year, the county's Emergency Management Agency installed nine weather stations at some of the county's landmarks, including its fire departments, EMS stations, and recreation centers.

This helps first responders get the most hyperlocal information about weather conditions in their coverage area to ensure their safety. Through the app, residents are able to get a concise idea of what the weather is like close to their homes.

“Storms and hazardous weather could come in at any time, we wanna be able to notify people," said Chojnacki.

It also helps in other ways. If a resident experiences property damage during a storm, they are able to make an assessment report through the app. The information is then given to EMA, who passes it along to the state and requests federal support.

The app helps residents connect with other departments throughout the county such as EMS, where they can request community paramedicine services for non-emergency assistance.

In the near future, there are plans to add additional features including details about the county's plans to conduct a storm water study, and other community events.