Calhoun County is getting a new emergency operations center

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Biden Administration is allocating $1.6 million in federal funding for the construction of a new Calhoun County Emergency Operations Center. It's a part of a $111 million package hailed by Congressman Clyburn to support community projects throughout the state. This would allow multiple emergency response agencies in Calhoun to operate under one roof.

According to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Director, the current EMA office is only able to hold about eight people.

“To really staff a proper response, we need to have room. We’re gonna have room for 48 people in that emergency operations center," said Dave Chojnacki.

It will be a multi-functional space. There will be an executive conference room to allow for meetings and planning. There will also be two bunk rooms and a kitchen. Various agencies including the Calhoun County Fire Department, EMS, law enforcement, buildings and grounds, and utility and communications companies will all have access to the space when managing response and recovery during a disaster.

When there is not an active emergency, first responders will be able to use the space for training. He says the need for this space became apparent after the 2015 flood.

“I had about 30 people in my office. People out in the hallway listening to a briefing from FEMA prior to us going out and doing damage assessment. So clearly there wasn’t enough seating, it wasn’t comfortable, it was very hot in that room," said Chojnacki.