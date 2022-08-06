Feeding students in Calhoun County with 'Snack Packs' program

The Calhoun County "Snack Packs" program has been feeding children in need while school's out since 2016.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Volunteers from St. Paul United Methodist Church in Calhoun County meet weekly to pack and distribute snacks to students experiencing food insecurity.

The "Snack Packs" program has been feeding children while school's out since 2016. This past school year, the program helped feed more than 100 students each week.

“The mission of the snack packs is to serve children, so children who have food insufficiency," said volunteer Betsy Elliot.

Each bag contains nutritious snacks including protein and fruit and are based on USDA guidelines. This food is given to students to have over the weekend when they aren't in school. Students are selected to receive the bags by their guidance counselors based on need.

"The teachers are just so thrilled that we do this, and the children are just so pleased too. It's a win-win situation," said volunteer Maryanne Martin.

Volunteers say these efforts were made possible with support from the community who offer donations.

“Sometimes I’ll walk in church and somebody will hand me a check so the community is giving, generous, gracious, and if there’s a child in need, we’re ready," said Elliot.

Currently, they are preparing to feed about 35 children this summer and that number is growing.