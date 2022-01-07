Calhoun County students put scientific thinking to the test through STEM camp showcase

The Calhoun County STEM program was made possible with an $8,000 grant from Save the Children to support early childhood literacy.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Students in Calhoun County put their scientific thinking skills to the test in a STEM showcase at the Calhoun County Library on Friday.

“I might be a scientist when I grow up, but I don’t know yet," said student DeArria McFadden.

Each day of the program was dedicated to the various elements of science, technology, and mathematics. Students learned the science of red clay. They built clay robots, claymations, and other geometric figures.

“Clay is messy and I like messy stuff to play with and make stuff," said student Tristan Zingmark.

The camp was under the instruction of former chemist Dr. Lesa Rice-Jackson. Students put their work on display and received feedback from judges.

“I grew up in a rural area similar to this and you didn’t see the scientists or people who looked like you and so just having them to sit in the classroom and know that they could at this age ... they could create a lab book, do a lab experiment, it’s gonna mean so much to them in whatever career they choose to go in," Rice-Jackson said.

The program was made possible with a STEM grant awarded to the library in December from Save the Children. The mission of the grant is to support early childhood literacy and overall the library was awarded about $8,000.