'We are not going to be quiet': Calhoun County planning commission to review revised request to build 170 homes

County officials say developers have revised their initial request to build 304 homes, cutting the number of homes by nearly half as a result of neighbors’ concerns.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — A request to build 170 homes in the rural community of Sandy Run will go before the Calhoun County Planning Commission in a meeting on Thursday. However, some residents aren't happy about the proposal.

“Whatever comes out of it, we have to accept and we understand that, but we are not going to be quiet," said resident Amy Hill.

Hill, along with 700 others, signed a petition in opposition to a developer's request to build more than 300 homes in the community.

Ida Culler, another petitioner, shares her concerns. “To build that many houses on that small piece of property at Exit 125 will lead to more traffic issues than what we already have," she said.

The county’s deputy administrator says developers have revised their initial request, and cut the number of planned homes by nearly half as a result of neighbors’ concerns.

“You know, cut it about in half, increased the size of the lots, that’s one of the concerns that we heard from the people and the developer heard, that the lots were really packed in there together," said Hall.

Public comment will not be allowed at Thursday's meeting.

According to county officials, there were two other public input meetings held during the process where residents voiced their concerns, and they say an additional one was not necessary or required by law.

But residents say this won't stop them from speaking out with a silent protest.

“We’re gonna be wearing, most of us, wearing red," Hill said. "Hopefully they’re getting the message. We’re spreading it."