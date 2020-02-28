CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — People continue to head to the polls for absentee voting to cast their ballot for the South Carolina democratic presidential primary.

DeJuan Fludd made it a priority to come out and vote.

"For those who don't want to be saying that they got complaints about what goes on, the only way you can stop complaining is to come out and vote," said Fludd.

Voters in Calhoun County wanted their voice heard so they went to the polls.

The number of people casting their ballot here in the county has increased drastically since the beginning of the week.

The Voter Registration office believes that's partly due to folks wanting to listen to the debate in Charleston on Tuesday.

Back in 2016, 17 percent of voters came to the polls for the democratic presidential primary.

Voting Registration Director Shayla Jenkins, says they've had 350 absentee voters so far.

"For presidential preference primary, that's fairly good. It's pretty normal for what we've been seeing, especially with only one party having a presidential preference primary is pretty good for a small county like ours," said Jenkins.

"I think it's absolutely important that people come out and vote as much as you possible can because you want to be a part of this great democracy. A lot of work goes into elections that people don't really understand or don't really see. It's there for the voter and we want them to be pleased and understand the process before November hits," said Jenkins.

They're expecting a big turnout on Saturday at the polls.

