Camden art shop highlighting Native American Art

One artist explains how his time on the reservation led to the designs he makes.

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Arts Shoppes hopes to teach people about Native American Art by hosting two artists on the last two Saturdays of the month.

Michael Cruz is a Native American artist who says most of the art he is showcasing comes from hunting activities he learned from his grandpa on the reservation.

"He tried to make everything from like mother nature. I made the wood just by reg u lar tree wood, I think it's Ash wood," Cruz said. "I carved it all out, I used a rattlesnake to coat the whole wood, I used the rattlesnake head."

He hopes those who see his art learn about Native Americans.

"My own opinion, I think it's a lost culture," Cruz said. "I think that you don't hear too much about Native Americans. My thing is to get us out there as much as I can, get our culture out there, show everybody who we are."