Is Camden getting a boutique hotel?

Camden has been in a two-year process to get the clock tower turned into a boutique hotel.

A boutique hotel could be coming into the historic clock tower in downtown Camden, located on the corner of Broad and Rutledge Street.

City officials have been working to get the project moving and have slowly been taking steps to start preparing for work to be done on the building. News 19 covered the story two years ago when the plans were beginning.

Today, we checked back in with residents following the two years of progress to see what they thought about the possibility of the hotel coming into the building.

The general public has not been given much information as to what to expect. John Burns, the city's building official and zoning administrator said, "The hotel should have around 50 rooms and will even have a restaurant, as well."

"A hotel on the main street is the last thing we need when we just had a brand new one put in down the street. I think its a total waste of money," said Camden resident Branda Bishop.

Another Camden resident, Tierra Hall, said she thinks they need new places to stay. I think its a plus, it's right in downtown where all the people come to stay.

The hotel plans to begin construction in the Spring of 2022, but it will depend on the next few city council meetings.