'We're going to show that it's possible for all races to come together': Camden celebrates Juneteenth

Residents in Camden came out to celebrate Juneteenth for the second annual event

CAMDEN, S.C. — Sunday is Juneteenth, the holiday that acknowledges the end of slavery in America. Last year, it became a Federal holiday, and many local governments now hold celebrations for the event, including Camden.

The event featured food, performances and vendors.

"Last year was our first year, and what we did last year ... our emphasis was just to bring people together, to educate them and let them know Juneteenth is worth celebrating," said Aurelio Givens, who organized the event.

"It commemorates the ending of slavery. It's the oldest holiday doing such, but it's one of those holidays that weren't necessarily being celebrated, and so last year we did it at Boykin Park and brought the community together."

The event has moved locations to the Camden City Arena to help keep the attendees cool from the heat, but will still have the same goal.

"We're going to show that it's possible for all races to come together, and enjoy each other in celebrating the culture of the one particular race," Givens said.