City of Camden takes step to try to lower residents' electricity costs

The first reading of a budget amendment was approved and will face final reading on January 24th.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden City Council took a step tonight that they say will reduce many people's electricity costs.

We've been telling you since last July, the city approved a rate increase.

That decision left many upset in the town, who say their bills jumped dramatically.

Tuesday evening, the city met for a public hearing and vote on an amendment to the city's current budget relating to the city's electric energy charges.

Leaving residents stepping up with a mix of frustration, passion, and question.

"Im a truck driver, I have a family so any money that comes out, goes into my home and family, and just kinda wanted clarification as far as what's going on," says Chevelle Clea, Camden Resident.

"Mine has gradually gone down every month from a high of 600 and something dollars this summer, to now it's still over 300 a month," adds Barbara Coplan.

Both residents gathered as they say they are paying really high bills, and they want to know what's next.

Now the city thinks they've come up with a solution, by amending the budget.

The proposal faced its first reading and was approved it includes three items, an increase in the City's electric energy charges, and a reduction in the energy.

"Currently the fuel charge is still at the ..05012 tonight however at the City Council meeting, we are proposing that be reduced to a penny and a half instead of a nickel, we will be reinstating the 10% electric increase actually it will be 10.7%," says Debra Courtney, Finance Director for The City of Camden.

So in short….one charge will go down…while the other goes back up slightly, but the result of those who change… will mean most people will see a drop in their bill.

"With the fuel surcharge going to a penny and a half based on kilowatt-hour usage that makes it a big decrease, even right now, even with the 10.7% increase to the rate charges…a 1000 kilowatt-hour person, which is an average they're gonna see a reduction on their overall bill of 25-27 dollars," she adds.

Again, how much a bill will decrease will depend on how much energy you use.

The amendment will face final reading, on January 24th and if approved will go into effect on Feburary 1st.