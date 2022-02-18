Camden Fire Department rallies around one of their own

The Camden Fire Department is hosting a barbeque fundraiser for Captain Johnny Mullis on Saturday, Feb. 18 around 11 a.m. at the Camden Fire Department.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden residents are rallying behind one of their own, Fire Captain Johnny Mullis, who needs to have part of his leg amputated and hasn't been able to work.

"He's been here for thirty or so years ... he's a great guy and always willing to help somebody," said Captain Howard McCoy with the Camden Fire Department.

McCoy says they support each other and their fellow brothers in the fire department. "I know if it was me, he would help me. So, I figured we'd get together and help him because we are a family here."

Area residents say they appreciate Mullis and all his hard work to protect the community.

TICKETS WILL BE SOLD ON SITE TOMORROW Please come support Captain Mullis in his time of need. Plate pickup will start at 11am. Posted by Camden Fire Department on Friday, February 18, 2022

"He's such a wonderful man and would give the shirt off of his back," said Camden resident Kayci Brazzle, adding everyone in the community knows how hard it is and how hard these firefighters work while putting their lives on the line.

Captain Mullis is currently on medical leave and hopes to come back, but that will be determined after his surgery.