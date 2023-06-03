Camden welcomes its first parklet

"What used to sit here was actually a tree inside of a concrete well. It was taking up the width of one parking space, and the tree was dead, well, mostly dead, so the city removed the tree well and one across the street," Spadacenta said. "And instead of returning this one to a parking space as we did the one across the street, we saw an opportunity to activate a space and create a parklet patio, which will soon have a bench or two on it. It happens to be just outside of one of our local eateries, so they might have the opportunity to add a couple of more outdoor areas."