Camden welcomes its first parklet

CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has found a new way to use some of its outdoor space.
"We wanted to try something a little different, creating spaces in downtown for people to just stop, take a moment, enjoy themselves," said says Main Street Manager Katherine Spadacenta. "The concept is called placemaking."
"What used to sit here was actually a tree inside of a concrete well. It was taking up the width of one parking space, and the tree was dead, well, mostly dead, so the city removed the tree well and one across the street," Spadacenta said. "And instead of returning this one to a parking space as we did the one across the street, we saw an opportunity to activate a space and create a parklet patio, which will soon have a bench or two on it. It happens to be just outside of one of our local eateries, so they might have the opportunity to add a couple of more outdoor areas."
Those we saw eating out on Monday Afternoon say they noticed the space and it's a welcome change.
"I like the idea," resident Anne-Marie Bolton said. "I think a couple of benches and more tables for outdoor spaces will be great."
As for if there will be more to come, the city says they will need to assess other spaces to make sure they do not lose parking.