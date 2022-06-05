Camden gets ready for Spring ArtFest

The event takes place Saturday to help focus on local artist in the community

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — People and art are about to fill the streets of Camden this weekend.

It's the annual Spring Art Fest.

Forrest Fortier, art coordinator for the event says, "it's a combination of bringing all of the local artists from South Carolina to the city to kinda see what we have to offer, and having it on the quaint little town of Camden, with the historical buildings and sights really allows the culture art just to blossom".

Fortier says the event will welcome more than fifty craftsmen who will be along Broad street and Arthur lane showing off their work.

"We looked for artisans that make handmade items, we viewed what they submitted and we selected the ones that we will have here today," she said.

"There are several galleries within Camden itself", said Fortnier, "art brings out the creative, it inspires us, brings out the critical thinking".

Fortier says the city hopes to have a good turnout this weekend. "It definitely will help the economy to continue to improve and just bring people that haven't been downtown Camden for a while to see how Camden is really thriving".