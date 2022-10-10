A Camden jewel celebrates 100 years in business

K.D. Goodale Jewelers was established in 1922, making it the oldest continuously operated family-owned retailer in Downtown Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — Walking down East Dekalb Street in Camden you pass windows full of memories as F.D. Goodale Jewelers is celebrating one hundred years in business.

"My daddy started this business in 1922, he worked in a jewelry store before World War One, then Camden..ended up here and we've been here ever since,.everything in this store dates back to 1922 those cases over there, particularly which are relicks, to say the least," says Frank Goodale.

Frank Goodale took over the store back in 1957 and now at 89 years old, he finds himself still fixing jewelry and helping customers. He says his dad asked him to come work for the shop and he never left.

"I couldn't get a job and he said just hang around here and I've been here since."

Goodale has been able to keep the store alive through recessions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and even the birth of online shopping. He says the reason is his shop has the ability to repair items in person.

"Without repairs its' really hard to find a function, because if you sell a ring you need to be able to size it."

After a century of success, he says he has a few years left in him but once he's done he plans to close the doors for good.

"Mom and pop stores are going away the slide room partner, they're gonna go out because it's just an evolution of time and the way commerce is done."