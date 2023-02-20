Camden Junior Welfare League still needs dresses to send students to prom

In just one year, their invitations for low income families have grown from 50 to 175.

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Junior Welfare League needs dresses and monetary donations to help send students across Kershaw County in need to prom.

"It's been really rewarding to see the community come together," said Delia Davis with the League. "They have done the best that they can, but we would like to see more."

Davis says making the girls' prom is so special, but in order to do so they still need more donations as demand has grown significantly.

"Definitely dresses, dresses are a plus. We are definitely in need of plus size dresses, any monetary donations, Davis said. "We would like to send them to dinner, maybe get their hair and nails done."

"The need, unfortunately, gets bigger and bigger each year," Davis said. "We're in a rural county. We did 50 last year but we found that need may have been a little bit greater, even with everything going on."

On average, Davis says they have 50 students who qualify. This year, that number hit a new high of 175. Davis wants to make sure every girl gets her princess moment.

"This is it, the prom is that night that everyone experiences, that everyone looks forward to, from little girls, even for me." Davis said. "That's an experience I still talk about is my prom, so it's a really big deal."

If you have gently worn dresses, you can drop them off at any of City Laundry sites in Camden or at Swanky Southern.

Davis also recommends people reach out to her at 803-729-0741.