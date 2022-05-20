Camden Kindness Coalition continues helping the community

Brent Rogers is proud of his work and looks forward to helping more

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Camden Kindness Coalition organizer Brent Rogers started the group two and half years ago to help those in need, a need close to his heart.

"One is obviously to help other people, two is to honor and appreciate the people that helped me when I was in a bad spot, and so I'm trying to get back and do things that helped me get out of where I was at," Rogers said. "I'm a survivor of domestic violence, a lot of my friends are. Some of these kids don't have parents so we need to step up and let them know they are loved, and they will find help in the world."

Rogers is well known in the community for his giving heart and blessing boxes, which have grown from just one to now eight across the county.

"It really carried over from my experience when I was on the streets and needing help," Rogers said. "It gave me hope that there were people that cared and at least thought about us when I was out there, along with giving me food when I needed it."

Little preview of what's to come Camden Kindness Coalition Great Stuffed animal & more Giveaway. Side note you might want to watch WLTX WITH Walker Lawson & STREET SQUAD TONIGHT!😘 Posted by Brent Rogers on Friday, May 20, 2022

In addition to creating the blessing boxes, Rogers also has four other missions, like creating backpacks for children of domestic violence victims.

Now, he has another effort taking place this weekend for those in need.

"Between 10 and 11:30, maybe a little later, the event is for families in need. Kids can pick up stuffed animals, school supplies, the food we can pass out, toys will be given out," Rogers said. "Anybody's welcome if they need something. Bring the kids, pick something out."