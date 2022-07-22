Camden Lions Club welcomes first female president

Kesha Hayes has taken on the role and hopes to help more in her community.

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Lions Club has officially named its first female president, Kesha Hayes.

"You know it's amazing for me to make 'herstory,' you know history, but it also says we are being more inclusive and that we are involving those that are different from what we used to," Hayes said. "And if I can make a difference in my leadership by being female, that's what matters."

The Camden Lions Club is a local chapter of an international organization working to serve those at no cost. "We focus on serving people that are blind, we offer eye screenings and vision services."

They also provide other services. "We also do things where we partner with other local community entities. We serve the homeless, with food or with donating clothing items."

Now, Hayes hopes to expand those services in the coming weeks.

"We're also going to have a strong foundation, to give to the elderly," Hayes said. "I'm glad I'm able to be president because, you know, that's what I love."