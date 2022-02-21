Second Look works on giving all proceeds to places that need it

CAMDEN, S.C. — Second Look is located in Downtown Camden and the non-profit has been a staple in the area since 2007.

The non-profit run by all volunteers is one of the hidden gems that help those who need it in the area.

Claire Shell, who is on the board at Second Look says they have done a lot for the community, by helping build a playground, North Central band with some funds, we have assisted public school nurses with money and helped get shoes for special needs kids and helped the Boys & Girls club raise money to get AC in their gym.

Rose Sheheen, a volunteer says "We use the money made for those who are in need in the community, that really need that second look."

The store is full of clothes, jewelry, and household items.

All the items are from donations and some items with tags still on them, are placed on the shelves based on the season and then sold.

Not only do they use the money to help, but they also offer a "Burn Out" program for families displaced by fires.

Shell says, "If someone has a house fire they typically will go to the Red Cross and then they will reach out to us and let us know they are coming and then we will gather together as many things as we can for them to make sure they have dishes, sheets and of course its no cost to the customer,".