Camden pharmacy seeing some medication shortages

Medi-Safe Pharmacy says medication shortages are nothing new.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Some people are finding that their pharmacy may not be able to give them the medication that they need. That's because of some nationwide shortages of a few drugs.

"It's common, the antibiotic issue, particularly for antibiotics for children," Medi-Save Pharmacy owner Deno Sebastian. "The liquid formulation is what we're seeing shortages in."

Sebastian's shop has been open for 20 years in the Camden area, and he says drug shortages have been an issue for quite some time, but recently it's become a bigger concern.

"We're experiencing amoxicillin shortages and other antibiotics, as well," Sebastian said.

The shortage is caused by multiple reasons, including a lack of supply due to a spike in illnesses and supply chain issues.

"Other issues that have come up are things like controlled substances or schedule 2 medications, like ADHD drugs," Sebastian said. "Those tend to run out at the end of the year because there is a limited amount that the FDA allows for access or distribution."

Other pharmacies in the area we spoke to said they are experiencing similar issues, but they all said those at home don't need to worry.

"There's a couple of things for an antibiotic because they need it really quickly," Sebastian said. "We may call around to other pharmacies to see if they have it in supply. If they don't, there are a lot of other alternatives. There are other antibiotics that can treat the same conditions. At that point, we call the doctor and see if there is something we could substitute or recommend, something we could substitute in its place we do have on hand."

Sebastian's main message: "Don't worry. We have healthcare professionals. We know of other medications that they could use that will work just as well. It's just a matter of working with the pharmacist, working with the doctors, and making sure we get the right product for them."