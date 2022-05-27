Camden police department offering free gun locks

The department hopes gun owners will swing by and pick one up in hopes of preventing a tragic situation.

CAMDEN, S.C. — In light of recent events from Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, New York, and even close to home here in the Midlands, gun safety is on the forefront of many peoples minds.

In an effort to help keep kids safe, the Camden Police Department is now offering free gunlocks from an initiative called Project Childsafe. Chief of Police, Joe Floyd, said "we've had these tragic stories where one child acquired a gun, not knowing and understanding what it was capable of."

Floyd wants those who have a gun in their home to swing by the department to pick locks up in hopes it helps prevent a dangerous situation from occurring.

"We want to get them out to people who need them because there are people that have guns that are not being secured in their homes, and that is this whole focus."

"One thing about people who own guns is they have 'em in their homes, the same with their children in their homes, and when you put children and guns together, there is a potential for so many things to go wrong," Floyd said. "These safety locks are there to prevent an unfortunate situation."

There are around 90 locks that are still available at the police department that include pamphlets inside, but if you need assistance with learning how to put it on, they can demonstrate.