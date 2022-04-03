Camden preparing for a business boom thanks to upcoming events

Camden Irish Fest will kick off this weekend and help bring people to the area

CAMDEN, S.C. — Irish Fest Camden is kicking off Saturday morning and the event is expected to bring large numbers of people and money to the area.

Becki O'Hara, Director of Irish Fest Camden says based on their expectations they will surpass last year's event.

O'Hara said, "last year we had around thirty-six thousand people and this year we're anticipating over five thousand. The event will also feature over one hundred vendors, O'Hara added.

With the event bringing in an abundance of people from a different area, O'Hara says, "Our metrics say that fifty percent of our attendance comes from out of town and out of state,".

Adding some vendors come from North Carolina and Virginia, and they have had guests from as far away as California.

Demetrius Voulgarelis, manager at Steeplechase a business located in downtown Camden, says they are ready to go as they expect large numbers. "They set up on the street tomorrow, they go there and then they come up the street to eat if it's anything like last time they did it's going to be great,". Adding he is thankful they have enough employees for the big day, "thank God we're fully staffed we're ready for anything,".

As for the city, they say this is just the first of several large events that will bring money into the community.

Suzi Sale, director of economic development in Camden said, "we have several events over the next few months and we are expecting fifty to sixty thousand people to come into Camden and they will be staying in our hotels, shopping in our shops, and dining in our restaurants,".

The city will be hosting a pickleball tournament, film festival, and the Carolina Cup over the next few months.