Shoppers in Camden brave the cold to get last-minute gifts

Several shops we're anticipating a slow day but we're surprised by the number of customers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMDEN, S.C. — Last-minute shoppers headed out Friday to battle the blustery winds and minimal parking in downtown Camden to ensure they had gifts for their loved ones.

"It's just cold out here," shopper Shirley Ann Gorham said.

"Definitely a lot of bags in people's hands, so it's definitely busy, really busy trying to get that last-minute shopping in for sure," shopper Katelyn Stevens said.

That's good for small businesses, like PinkStable and The Rooster Trot. They say the weather hasn't halted people from coming out.

"We started out a little slow today, we were worried about the weather and thought people weren't gonna come out in the cold weather," said Stephanie Dabbs, owner of The Rooster Trot. "But, I guess we opened at 10, and probably about 12 we started picking up. We've got a lot of husbands picking up gift cards."

"It's been extremely busy, we're excited customers are coming in, getting their last-minute gifts," said Travian Rouse at Pink Stables. "We've been helping them stuff their stockings. Customers are coming in as soon as 10 o'clock, coming in, rushing in, trying to find those last-minute gifts. So, very busy."