Students remember 9/11 and honor first responders in Camden

First responders came to speak with students about 9/11, fire safety and possible careers

CAMDEN, S.C. — First responders filled the halls at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden for "Hero Day," a day is to teach students about 9/11 and to honor first responders.

"9/11 is, of course, the most memorable event of our lifetime. I will never forget where I was when it happened, and so I have always just felt we should honor 9/11 but also our heroes who are serving our communities, our state, and our country," said Kim Stokes, special project coordinator at the center, which serves as an alternative school for students in grades 6-12

The students split into three stations.

One was to educate the students on 9/11 and upcoming events.

The second station provided a fire safety demonstration by teaching how to use a fire extinguisher and tips for staying safe in the event of a fire.

The third station was to meet "heroes" in their community, including law enforcement officers, EMTs and firefighters.

PK is one of those who spoke about his role as Road Supervisor for the City of Camden Police Department. "I love serving people, and I love serving our country, and I love helping people out," he said.

Imani Williams is one student who spent her time asking questions that helped her decide if she wants to pursue a career as a first responder. "I might start a career in criminal justice most likely."